Nigeria’s music sensation, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, better known as Richplug, has diffused tension that normally characterises the music scenery in Nigeria.

Based in Cyprus, Richplug is one of the fast-growing talented artistes in the country.

The Anambra-born singer attended Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha, before travelling out to study—with which he has also been fulfilling destiny by combining it with music.

The highly rated entertainer has released mouth-watering singles which includes ‘ogbe cartel’ and collaboration with Eastside rapper JeriQ in the remix of his song ‘Olu’.

Richplug has been raising the roof in clubs and bars in the country with his tracks. His latent single, ‘Onye’, which he did in Igbo language, is already making waves and been receiving massive positive rating and download.

The artiste of Igbo descent has been experiencing huge rise in his profile in Nigeria and across the world. Iwunor Chibuzor is another example that the country is never short of talent, but scarcity of opportunities is the bane.

In a recent post on his verified Instagram handle, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor wrote: “No competition, I respect y’all.” Then he added in another post: “My angel always with me”.

Richplug has shown that his aspiration is only to reach the top of his career, after taking the home music industry by storm. One only reaches great height by looking through the shoulders of those who are the real role models.

Richplug emphasised this in a recent comment in which he revealed that his dream is to collaborate with multi-award-winning artistes, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

“It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know I have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best,” stated Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor.