No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest – HURIWA   

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), yesterday faulted the federal government for describing as illegal and contempt of court, the notice of protest and action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

HURIWA in a statement by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was on a mission to send Nigerian masses to their early graves with its anti-poor policies including the abrupt and poorly executed removal of fuel subsidy.

The group said no court order must be allowed to stop the nationwide industrial action of the NLC scheduled for August 2, 2023.

It said the only thing that can stop the planned protest is for the government to grant the demands of the labour union.

HURIWA further warned the NLC that should it capitulate to the judicial blackmail of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chicken out of her publicised mass action in protest against increasing hardships due to poorly introduced economic austerity measures by the government it would mark the end of its acceptance by the masses because it would automatically be deemed as saboteurs.