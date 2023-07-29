Delta Governor Tasks LGs On Waste Disposal, Cleanliness  

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has told local government councils to take measures to ensure proper waste disposal and cleanliness of their communities.

He made the call in Asaba while inaugurating Ogwa Ukwu, Ahaba, in Oshimili South local government council, calling for spirited efforts to keep the state clean always.

The Ogwa-Ukwu Ahaba from conception over 100 years ago is the central meeting place of the Asaba traditional institution; it is a sort of parliament in the Asaba traditional government and office of the Otu-Ihaza, a body akin to that of the legislative arm of government.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said; “This project is an enduring legacy that the people of Asaba will always appreciate each time they gather here to discuss the affairs of the community; it is my hope that other local government councils will follow suit and deliver quality projects like this.

“I want to reiterate that my administration will consolidate and improve on the legacies of the past administration. Today, Asaba is wearing the look of a proper state capital.

“I want to assure his royal majesty that Asaba will continue to receive priority attention; all ongoing projects in the city and environs will be completed while new ones will also be initiated.”