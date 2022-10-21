Federal government has said it has yet to slam a ban on operation of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, as a mean of public transportation in the country.

The minister of state for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, disclosed this yesterday at the Annual Strategic Stakeholders Summit of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), held in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the federal government, while proffering solutions to ending banditry in the country, during a National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was considering a nationwide ban on Okada operation, alleging that the mode of transportation was making crimes to escalate.

However, while making his remarks at the ACOMORAN’s stakeholders’ summit, Adegoroye said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had not taken any decision on the ban.

“By the grace of God, I’ve been a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the highest decision-making body in this country today, and I’ve been there now since July. I was appointed June, I became member and I attended my first FEC on the 6th of July this year.

“Let me assure you and assure ACOMORAN that there is no decision to ban Okada”, the minister said.

While congratulating the president of ACOMORAN, Prince Samsudeen Apelogun, on the successful organisation of the event, the minister added: “There are a few issues I will like to make comments on.

“The federal government under the leadership of our father and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is also desirous of putting in place a mass transit system that will not fail like those of the past,” he said.

The chairman of the event and former minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said he declined efforts as a minster to place a ban on motorcycle riders even though he said that land transportation system in the country was chaotic.