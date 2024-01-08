The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has described the purported list of fake professors making the rounds on various media platforms as not only “baseless but completely fictitious”.

The management in a statement issued and signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council and Senate, C. O. Adeleye, noted that the names paraded under FUTA are pure fiction and no such names exist in the staff list of the university.

According to Adeleye, names of all bonafide members of staff and those in the professorial cadre are listed in the university calendar.

“The names of all Professors in the University can also be accessed in the Order of Proceedings for the 33rd Convocation Ceremony which was published in December 2023.

“Members of the general public are therefore enjoined to completely disregard the fictitious publication and treat those circulating it as purveyors of lies and falsehood.”