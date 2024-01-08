Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has revealed that the institution spends approximately N1.3 billion annually on electricity, despite facing financial challenges.

The vice chancellor disclosed this on Monday in his office during an interactive session between the management and the Unilorin Students’ Union Executive Committee members.

Egbewole said that the university’s monthly expenditure on electricity alone ranged from N120 million to N130 million, culminating in an annual spending of about N1.2 to N1.3 billion.

He said that this financial constraint persisted even as the institution endeavoured to provide other essential services such as water, internet, laboratory and classroom equipment, health facilities, and various other critical areas.

The vice chancellor expressed his confidence in the student union’s leadership capacity to effectively convey the management’s vision to the student community. Stressing the importance of understanding the university’s vision for facilitating effective communication and collaboration.

Egbewole also stressed the significance of responsible student unionism, urging the student union leaders to build a robust network among their peers. He emphasized that his administration remained committed to creating a more conducive environment for their success.

Moreover, the vice chancellor underscored the importance of adhering to the academic calendar, emphasizing its sanctity for both students and management.

“Our calendar is sacred, and the more we adhere to it, the better it is for both students and management,” he said.