Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has urged Nigerians to remain patient and avoid despair over the country’s persistent security challenges, insisting that no government in the world can completely eliminate terrorism.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent abductions in Kwara State and other parts of the country, Gumi argued that it was unrealistic to expect a total end to insecurity, pointing out that even advanced nations continued to grapple with their own threats.

“No government can completely eliminate terrorism. Even countries like the United States still contend with their own security challenges,” Gumi said.

Despite public frustration over repeated cases of kidnapping and attacks, the cleric maintained that the situation was gradually improving, calling on citizens to acknowledge progress rather than focus solely on setbacks.

“Things are improving,” he said. “Nigerians should be patient and avoid panic.”

Gumi also warned that “foreigners” were allegedly attempting to use religion to sow division among Nigerians, particularly by exploiting Christianity to create mistrust between communities.

“Some foreigners are trying to use Christianity to create divisions among Nigerians,” he claimed. “We must not allow this. Nigeria’s religious communities have coexisted peacefully for generations.”

The cleric’s remarks came amid heightened public concern over the frequency of kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the country, which have reignited debates about government accountability, national security, and the effectiveness of ongoing counter-terrorism operations.