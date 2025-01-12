Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has clarified that recent disruptions in power supply were due to the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho Line, not a national grid collapse.

Earlier, it was widely reported in the media that the national grid had collapsed.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, however said the report was a misinformation.

“The TCN, hereby states that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media.

“Earlier today, at about 13:41 Hrs, the Osogbo – Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin – Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply to only the Lagos axis alone”.

Mbah also clarified that at about 13:00 pm, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63MW, however, after the trippings, generation was 2,573.23MW, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse.

She noted that the transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotoso, Geregu, and Paras, but these have all been restored except for the Benin-Omotoso 330kV line whose restoration is ongoing.

“As TCN continues to work hard to put in place a robust transmission grid, in spite of prevailing challenges. It is imperative that we understand the negative impact of deliberately misinforming the public and the value of disseminating true and verifiable facts,” Mbah said.