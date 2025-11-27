The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied reports making the rounds that the party was facing leadership tussles at the national and state levels of its structure.

A member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Abubakar Umar Tutare, described the allegations as unfounded and the handiwork of political detractors.

He stated that the leadership of the coalition party was unaware of any crisis within the ADC, either at the national or state level.

Senator Tutare, who was speaking to newsmen at the Taraba State ADC Secretariat in Jalingo, insisted that the reports were fabricated by “mischief makers who have nothing meaningful to contribute to Nigeria’s development.”

“I am not aware of any leadership tussle in ADC, and I have not seen any. It’s a rumour, people are telling you lies. Whatever thing that APC will do to destroy ADC will fail,” he said.

He noted that the ADC is made up of individuals who have served in various capacities in government and are well-equipped to reposition the country.

According to him, the party is committed to advancing Nigeria’s development and restoring hope to citizens.

“It is unfortunate that we have a country where leaders don’t have the interest of the common man. Nigerians have seen how the APC is ruling us and destroying the country. I am calling on Nigerians to come out and vote out this government,” he stated.

Commenting on concerns that Nigeria may be drifting toward a one-party system, Tutare condemned the notion, accusing the ruling party of attempting to dominate the political space.

“We are challenging them, and by the grace of God, we are going to defeat them in the general elections. We will have 18 members of the House of Assembly in Taraba State. ADC is fully prepared for the fight,” he added.

Tutare disclosed that he was in Jalingo to assess the preparation for the unveiling of the new ADC State Secretariat.

As a leader of the coalition party in Taraba State, Senator Tutare said it was essential to ensure that all arrangements for the event were in place.