The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has partnered with 17Asus Resource Limited to launch a one-month training programme on plumbing and water treatment for 50 youths in Edo State.

This initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial prospects in the oil and gas industry and beyond.

The programme focuses on imparting industry-relevant skills to strengthen local capacity and promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.

The collaboration between NCDMB and 17Asus Resource Limited underscored their commitment to developing the skills of Nigerian youths and promoting local content development and by providing training and empowerment opportunities, NCDMB was working to address the issue of unemployment and underemployment among Nigerian youths.

This training programme aligns with NCDMB’s mandate to promote local content development and strengthen industry expertise and by investing in capacity building, NCDMB and 17Asus Resource Limited were contributing to a more skilled and competitive workforce in Nigeria.