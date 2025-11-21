Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Police Command has denied the abduction of pupils of St. Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

The Command, in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, described the media reports to the effect as malicious and untrue.

Some online outlets earlier reported that bandits had stormed the facility during school hours on Friday morning and made away with pupils.

However, there were conflicting data as regards the number of pupils allegedly kidnapped with some sources quoting two, while others made reference to “undisclosed numbers”, “many” and “several”.

However, the police said there was no incident leading to the abduction of school pupils in any part of the state.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the report is false and does not reflect the true state of affairs,” SP Nansel declared.

He explained that some pupils had sighted hunters with dane guns during the school’s sporting period outside premises and took to their heels out of fear.

Nansel said that triggered rumours which the social media helped spread without recourse to the police and school authority.

“On 21/11/2025 at about 1000hrs, an unverified report filtered in alleging that two pupils of St. Peter’s Academy were abducted while engaging in sporting activities on the school field.

“In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, promptly deployed a combined team of Police operatives and military personnel stationed within the general area to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the pupils had sighted some hunters carrying Dane guns and, out of fear, fled, mistaking them for kidnappers.

“The area was thoroughly combed, and normalcy was immediately restored. The proprietor of the school was also interviewed and confirmed to the operatives that the alarm raised was a false one. The general area continues to be closely monitored to forestall any breach of security,” Police said.

The Command therefore urged members of the public to disregard the report as mere rumour unworthy of publication as factual news.

“Journalists and media outlets are further advised to always verify information before publication in order to avoid misleading the public,” the PPRO said.