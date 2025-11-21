The Niger State Government on Friday condemned the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the State.

The State government also attributed the incident to the school’s reopening without government clearance despite prior directives suspending boarding activities in the area.

Multiple sources indicated that several students were abducted during a midnight raid on Friday.

Head of Disaster and Relief for Agwara LGA, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, confirmed that the assailants struck between 2am and 3 am, adding that the exact number of abducted pupils and staff was still being determined.

However, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, Niger State Government said it had received credible intelligence warning of heightened threats in parts of Niger North Senatorial District.

“This unfortunate incident comes despite prior intelligence indicating increased threat levels. The State Government had issued directives suspending all construction work and the temporary closure of boarding schools in the affected zone as a precaution,” the statement read.

Usman maintained that St. Mary’s School reopened without notifying or seeking clearance from authorities, thereby putting students and staff at risk.

He added that security forces have launched full-scale investigations and search-and-rescue operations to secure the safe return of the abducted children.

The SSG urged school proprietors, community leaders, and the public to strictly follow security advisories and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the protection of lives, particularly those of children.

The incident followed a similar kidnapping in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were abducted, and came amid rising insecurity in schools across the region.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on Thursday, over 50 schools were closed in Kwara State due to bandit attacks, prompting President Bola Tinubu to cancel trips abroad to coordinate responses to the escalating crisis.