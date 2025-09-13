Former deputy governor of Kogi State, Edward David Onoja, has said that he had no regrets serving under the immediate-past Governor Yahaya Bello, describing the experience as an opportunity for growth and national recognition.

Speaking during an interview on MiC On Podcast published on Saturday night, Onoja expressed gratitude for the chance to serve alongside Bello despite political setbacks that trailed the 2023 elections.

“I have no regret serving with Yahaya Bello. He gave me the opportunity to learn and to grow, he gave me a national face,” Onoja said.

The former deputy governor, who was once seen as Kogi’s defacto governor and Bello’s political heir apparent, stressed that his time in office afforded him valuable lessons in leadership and governance.

Onoja, in the interview, spoke about his political journey and his relationship with Bello, including the events leading up to Bello’s decision to back Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo as his successor in 2023.