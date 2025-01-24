Ekiti State government has distanced itself from the existence of either the Sharia Court or the proposed Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel in the state, saying it will not compromise on issues that may truncate peace and foster hostility in the state.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata (SAN), who stated this on Thursday, said that the Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel is not in the judicial structure of the State.

Apata noted that “Arbitration or Mediation issue is a Quasi-Judicial matter which is regulated by Law” in the state.

The commissioner added that there is an existing legal structure in Ekiti State (i.e., the Customary Court, Customary Court of Appeal, and High Court) that has been handling issues relating to Islamic, Christian, and Traditional Marriages and inheritance without any rancour or agitation.

While advising religious leaders to be wary of being used as tools by politicians and fifth columnists, Apata said the government would not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law to protect the Constitution of the Federation and maintain peaceful co-existence in the state.

An Independent Shari’ah Arbitration Panel in the state held its inaugural public sitting in Ado Ekiti last week, adjudicating two marriage-related disputes.

The panel, presided over by three Kadhis, Imam Abdullahi Abdul-Mutolib, Imam Abdulraheem Junaid-Bamigbola, and Dr Ibrahim Aminullahi-Ogunrinde, said the move was aimed at providing arbitration based on Islamic jurisprudence.

According to him, “the Sharia Courts in the North are equivalent to the Customary Courts in the Southern part of Nigeria wherein the Appeals therefrom also goes to the Sharia Court of Appeal”, adding that “the State similarly has Customary Courts that hear customary cases as well as the Customary Court of Appeal that hears appeals from the Customary Courts”.