The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, on Wednesday, delivered a keynote address at the Uganda Leadership and Economic Summit, held in Kampala.

The summit coincided with the ongoing ‘Healing and Deliverance’ Crusade in the country. The high-profile event brought together distinguished personalities, including the Minister of Kampala, Hon. Minsa Kabanda; Pastor Robert Kayanja and his wife Pastor Jessica Kayanja; the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Uganda, H.E. Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu; Hon. Esther Davinia Anyakun, Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations); Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Uganda, Augustus Nuwagaba, alongside other leaders and emerging voices.

The gathering focused on leadership principles that drive societal transformation.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Art of Leadership’, Dr Enenche emphasised that leadership transcends titles and positions. “True leadership is measured not only by titles held but by exemplary lives lived, lives that inspire, influence, and drive change across generations,” he stated.

He further outlined the hallmarks of responsible leadership: being in touch with the people, accepting responsibility for their challenges, mobilising resources for their welfare, building and rebuilding systems and structures, and fostering human development.

According to him, “A leader is a generational asset. When someone is a leader, his presence is felt, his absence is noticed and people experience the positivity of his impact.”

“Leadership is ultimately about the people. It is very, very important, absolutely crucial.

“Vision is the key. Nobody has the right to be followed if they do not know where they are going.

“What makes a leader is sharp vision and clarity of direction. You must know where you are going and where you are taking your people.

“The strength of your vision determines the strength of your leadership. The stronger your vision, the stronger your leadership.

“So, the question every leader must ask is: What is my vision? Where am I going? Where do I want to take my people?

“I once heard that the whole world will stand aside to allow a man to pass if he knows where he is going.

“When people are at a crossroads, unsure of the way, the one who moves forward confidently naturally leads everyone else.

“That is the difference between functional leaders and positional leaders. Functional leaders know where they are going; they chart a clear course.

“This is where we are now. This is where we are going. By this time next year, this is where we will be.

“Look at global companies like Toyota—they plan 10, 20, 50, even 100 years ahead. Clear leadership requires a clear vision.

“A true leader not only has vision but can communicate it clearly to their followers. Nehemiah, for instance, communicated God’s vision clearly, strengthening people for the work ahead. Amen.

“Leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. swayed entire nations because they could communicate so effectively.

“John Maxwell said, ‘Anyone who claims to lead but has no followers is just taking a stroll.’

“Leadership is about alignment: your people must know where they are going and why it is worth following you.

“I have personally seen people I mentored grow to impact their world financially, spiritually, and socially.

Leadership is about creating chains of development: help one person, who then helps another, and so on.

“Leadership is about being in touch with the people, bearing their burdens, mobilizing resources for their welfare, building and rebuilding systems, possessing vision, communicating clearly, and developing people.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Kampala, Hon. Minsa Kabanda, expressed gratitude for Dr Enenche’s teaching, noting its relevance and depth.

“I have enjoyed the teaching from Pastor Paul. It was part of us. The summary was about acceptance of responsibility. Being a minister is not a simple issue, you meet different people of faith and tribe. We need your prayers,” she stated.