The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has denied knowledge of any death recorded during the recent two-day protests in the State over moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

CP Nwonyi stated this Friday while briefing journalists at the Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Police Commissioner’s reaction followed a call by a family of a missing 27-year-old Onyekachi Ugiri, who was allegedly hit by bullet on his head and thereafter died during a protest on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to release his corpse to them.

He insisted that there was no report about the killing of Onyekachi, an indigene of Anambra State, but a resident in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt, before him.

Mother of the deceased, Calista Ugiri, who spoke with journalists earlier on Friday, had also called on Governor Fubara to come to their aid, adding that her late son was lured by a friend to join in the protest.

“On Tuesday (October 31), one boy, our neighbour, his name is Chinwendu. I heard that Chinwendu came to the house to carry my son to go for protest in support of the governor.

“At night after I waited and did not see my son, I asked my daugther where was her brother, she told me our neighbour Chinwendu took her brother for protest in support of the governor.

“On Wednesday, Chinwendu came back again and told my daugther that he took my son to protest in support of the governor and as Police was shooting, bullet caught Onyekachi my son on the head. Then my son ran and entered one building where he died. Chinwendu ran away while others were arrested.

“I went to old GRA Police Station but they said I should go to Control Room at the headquarters. I also went to Control Room at the headquarters, from there to State CID, they said he was not there.

“I also went to BMH (Braithwaite Memorial Hospital), I saw two persons with bullet wounds, I did not see my son. I went to Police Clinic, where they said somebody is with bullet wound, I did not see him there.

“This morning (Friday, November 3, 2023), I saw a video of my son’s deadbody with blood all over. I am begging the Police to provide the deadbody of my son wherever it is. I am also calling on the governor to come to my aid,” Mrs Ugiri had narrated.