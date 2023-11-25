The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) said it will strategise for the country’s 2024 events, especially the Olympics at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to hold on December 13th, 2023.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NOC, Tony Nezianya, said in a statement in Abuja. Nezianya added that the 2022 financial record of the committee, as well as its 2022 audited report, would be presented at the AGM.

He, however, said that the Executive Board of the NOC would decide on a later date if the AGM would be virtual or physical.

“The option of choosing between a virtual or physical meeting is considered a revolutionary approach adopted by the board,” Nezianya said.

“By opting for either a virtual or physical meeting, the executive board has become futuristic in embracing modern technology and expanded participation.”

It is expected that the committee would liase with the various sports federations in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to hold in France between July 26th – 11th August, 2024.

It would be recalled that Nigeria bagged two medals, a silver and a bronze to place 74th overall out of 205 countries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The silver medal was won by Blessing Oborodudu in wrestling, while the bronze was won by Ese Brume in long jump.