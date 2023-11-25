An avenue to make a comfortable means of income is engaging in sales of animal care products in Nigeria.

This is just as the breeding of pets is financially rewarding, also, pet care products are way more of a higher financial benefit for those engaged in the sales of these products.

To this end, Nigerians in cosmopolitan cities tend to take proper care of their pets with the best products that are economically viable due to the current economic climate we are in.

Ms. Agnes Ashionye disclosed that some in the pet business focus on an animal and sell products that tend to the needs of the owners.

According to her, I operate in an environment where there are a lot of dog owners, this is the reason why all my products are dog-related as this is my niche and I have a little bias for dogs.

She says: “For puppies, a leash costs between N800 – N5,000, and for Adult dogs from N1,500 -N 7,000 or more. Dry foods from N11,000 to N75,000 which is the highest in-store, Bathing soap (Bar) N1,200-N2,000, and the liquids N2,500 to N3,000 upward.

“Shampoo is between N3,500 to N8,000, Noodles full bag sells for N27,000, Dogs Plate from N3,000 to N6,000 plus, Plastic cage for N48,000, Steel cage for N47,000 and the least for multivitamins sell for N3,500.”

However, she discloses that, while many might not explore the pet product markets, there exists a vast opportunity for vendors to make a substantial income from this line of business, as it is a profitable venture.

She further advises that, for anyone interested in the business, it’s imperative to conduct thorough market research to identify the demand for animal care products in a particular environment or open an outlet that will be visible for pet owners to patronize the business.

Meanwhile, carving a niche by exploring the target market, including pet owners, livestock farmers, veterinarians, and animal care facilities, will make them understand the needs, preferences, and purchasing patterns of their prospective clients.

Hence, an analysis of the market findings to determine which specific animal care products are in demand, such as pet food, supplements, grooming products, medicines, vaccines, or farm animal feeds.

The ability to establish that the products are safe and of regulatory standards will earn the vendor a good reputation amongst the clients.

Also, establishing partnerships with reliable suppliers or manufacturers of quality animal care products can in turn help in negotiating competitive pricing and payment terms to maximize profit margins.

The pet shop owner is advised to create a network for your target market effectively. This can include partnering with pet stores, veterinary clinics, agricultural supply stores, and online platforms to sell products, thereby, working in line with a strong supply and logistics system to ensure speedy delivery of products to customers.

It is guaranteed that excellent customer service like providing support, guidance, and information to customers will help to build trust and loyalty.

Also, engaging with customers through social media platforms and tips on taking care of their pets creates a bond that might over time transcend into brand loyalty.

Ashionye advises that investing in pet care products with an initial capital of 500,000 will be able to make some substantial returns over time. Building a profitable business in animal care products requires dedication, understanding of the market, and value from customers.

She enthused that It is guaranteed to make over a N100,000 and over a million Naira or more in a year, if there are vigorous sales recorded.