Sole administrator of Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, Hon Mrs. Nita Byack George, at the weekend gave a hint on how Kaduna State government could leverage on Nok Culture to drive employment and generate revenue for the state.

The only female local government chairperson in the state noted that after a six-year break, the 2024 edition of the popular Ham Week eventually held from March 25 to 31, 2024 at Kwoi (Kwain), the headquarters of the Jaba local government area of Kaduna State.

Located in the Southern part of Kaduna State, the Ham people are the custodians of the world-renowned Nok Culture and famous Terracotta dating back to 500 BC.

That does not mean the history of these unique people started in that century, but, as far back as that century, archeological findings show that they were well advanced in their civilization.

Assessing the outcome of the well-attended cultural event by the Ham people and their well-wishers near and far, the administrator believed that much could be achieved through the deliberate promotion of culture, tourism and a creative economy.

To her, doing so would promote peace, and patriotism, encourage entrepreneurship, and create engagement for the creative industry thereby improving the revenue generation drive of the state and at the same time projecting Kaduna as the cultural hub of northern Nigeria.

George, also said she envisioned a great potential in the cultural tourism and hospitality sector.

She expressed her readiness to support Governor Una Sani in marketing the Nok culture since his administration is leaving no stone unturned in stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and employing innovation to boost revenue generation across the sectors.

She also commended the illustrious sons and daughters of Hamland and the workaholic local organising committee, led by Ambassador Bulus Lolo for making the 2024 Tuk Ham Festival a very colourful event, urging them to sustain the momentum.