Nollywood Actor, Don Brymo, Dies At 56

by Leadership News
6 seconds ago
in Entertainment, News
Brymo
Nollywood actor, Brymo Uchegbu, popularly known as Don Brymo, is dead.

The actor was said to have died on Wednesday night.

According to one of his colleagues, Mr Mayor Ofoegbu, a movie director in Nollywood, who confirmed the sad news, he said actor died on Wednesday night.

Don Brymo, who was known for often playing the role of an Igwe (King) in movies, was said to have passed on in his sleep.

Mr Ofoegbu, who posted a message of tribute on the demise of Don Brymo, wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep.

