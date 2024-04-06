In the dynamic landscape of African cinema, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) stand as a prestigious platform celebrating excellence in Nollywood and beyond.

Among the luminaries of the industry, certain actresses have emerged as consistent victors, their talent and dedication recognized time and again by audiences and critics alike. In this article LEADERSHIP Weekend,takes a look at Nollywood actresses who have claimed the most coveted titles at the AMVCA, showcasing their impact on the vibrant tapestry of African storytelling.

Funke Akindele (5 wins)

Nollywood star actress, director, and producer, Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, has undoubtedly etched her name among the most talented and accomplished entertainers of her era. With her remarkable performances, she has garnered a massive following across Africa, solidifying her status as a fan favourite.

Renowned for her portrayal of diverse characters, Akindele has particularly excelled in comedy, earning her the title of the most awarded Best Actress in a Comedy at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Her unparalleled talent has seen her clinch the coveted award a remarkable five times, establishing her as a comedy icon and a formidable force in the Nigerian film industry.

Akindele’s journey to AMVCA glory commenced at the second edition of the awards ceremony in 2014, when she emerged victorious as the Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Return of Sheri Koko. Subsequently, she continued her winning streak, securing the title in 2016 and 2017 for her portrayal of the iconic character Jenifa in the hit series Jenifa’s Diary.

In 2020, Funke Akindele once again showcased her comedic prowess, clinching the Best Actress in a Comedy award for her role in Moms at War. Undeterred by challenges, she triumphed yet again in 2022, earning her fifth AMVCA for Best Actress in a Comedy with her stellar performance in Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Rita Dominic (3 wins)

Rita Dominic Anosike, a powerhouse in Nigeria’s film industry, has left an indelible mark with her stellar performances and impactful productions, garnering acclaim and accolades over the years. Among her notable achievements are three remarkable wins at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

One of Dominic’s standout projects is The Meeting, a romantic comedy released in 2012 that she co-produced with Nollywood director, Mildred Okwo. The film received widespread praise and recognition, including the Best New Era Award at the 2014 AMVCAs for Dominic’s outstanding contribution.

Dominic’s portrayal in The Meeting also earned her the prestigious title of Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2015 AMVCAs, showcasing her versatility and comedic prowess. The film’s narrative, set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s political landscape, resonated with audiences as it navigated themes of love and bureaucratic hurdles.

In 2017, Dominic continued her winning streak at the AMVCAs, this time for her role in the critically acclaimed film, 76. Portraying the wife of a soldier embroiled in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, Dominic delivered a compelling performance that earned her the Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) award. She dedicated the accolade to the “unsung heroines,” the wives of soldiers, emphasising the importance of recognising their contributions and sacrifices.

76 also secured the coveted title of Best Overall Movie at the AMVCA 2017, showcasing its impact and resonance with audiences. The film, told from two perspectives, offers a poignant portrayal of historical events while exploring themes of love, loyalty, and patriotism.

Rita Dominic remains a trailblazer, inspiring audiences with her talent, dedication, and commitment to storytelling. Her contributions to the industry serve as evidence of her enduring legacy and influence as one of Nollywood’s finest talents.

Osas Ighodaro (3 wins)

Nollywood sensation, Osas Ighodaro continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark with her exceptional talent and captivating performances. With an illustrious career spanning several years, Ighodaro has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with, earning accolades and recognition for her outstanding contributions to the movie industry.

At the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on May 15, 2022, Ighodaro was crowned Best Actress in a Movie/Drama Series for her stellar portrayal of Amara in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story. Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the film captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances, cementing Ighodaro’s status as a leading actress in Nollywood.

In addition to her acting prowess, Ighodaro also captured attention for her impeccable sense of style, winning the award for Best Dressed Female at the same event. Her stunning appearance in a flowing see-through gown, complemented by a sleek ponytail hairstyle and elegant drop earrings, further solidified her status as a fashion icon.

Continuing her winning streak, Ighodaro secured another victory at the 2023 AMVCA, clinching the award for Best Actress in a Movie/Drama for her role in Man of God. Once again, her captivating performance captivated viewers and earned her well-deserved recognition for her talent and dedication to her craft.

Nse Ikpe-Etim (1 win)

Award-winning Nigerian actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, particularly in Nollywood, with her exceptional talent and versatility. Since her debut in the early 2000s, Ikpe-Etim has graced screens in over 100 films, captivating audiences with her captivating performances.

In a standout moment of her career, Ikpe-Etim soared to new heights of acclaim at the second edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2014. Her remarkable portrayal in the film Journey To Self earned her the coveted Best Actress in a Movie/Drama Series Award.

Journey To Self showcases Ikpe-Etim’s prowess as an actress, as she delivers a captivating performance that resonates deeply with audiences and critics alike. Her ability to bring her character to life with authenticity and emotion solidified her as a true talent in the industry.

Despite facing stiff competition in subsequent years, Ikpe-Etim’s nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) for her role in Quam’s Money in 2022, and Best Actress in a Movie/Drama series for her portrayal in Shanty Town in 2023, further showcase her enduring impact and versatility as an actress.

While she may not have clinched additional awards in these categories, Ikpe-Etim’s win at the AMVCA 2014 remains a shining moment in her career. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level continues to solidify her status as one of Nollywood’s most beloved actresses.

Mercy Johnson (1 win)

Renowned Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie achieved a significant milestone in her illustrious career by clinching the prestigious Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV series) award for her unforgettable performance in the rib-tickling comedy movie Dumebi the Dirty Girl. This historic win occurred during the maiden edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where Johnson emerged as the first actress to be honoured in the Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) category.

Despite being unable to attend the star-studded event in 2013 due to her childbirth in the United States of America, Johnson’s absence did not overshadow her remarkable achievement. Veteran actress, Patience Uzokwor, fondly known as Mama G, graciously accepted the award on her behalf, further highlighting Johnson’s esteemed reputation and widespread acclaim within the industry.

In subsequent years, Johnson continued to showcase her versatility and comedic prowess, earning nominations for her roles in acclaimed productions such as Battle On Buka Street and Passport. Although she did not secure victories in these categories in the 2023 AMVCA, her nominations showcased her enduring impact and contributions to the Nigerian comedy genre.

Furthermore, Johnson’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series) in 2022 for her role in The New Normal exemplified her ability to excel across diverse roles and genres within the industry. While she did not emerge victorious in this category, her nomination served as evidence of her versatility and continued relevance as a leading figure in Nollywood.

Toyin Abraham (1 win)

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, has continued to carve her niche as a trailblazer and pacesetter in the Nigerian film industry. With a career spanning over two decades, Abraham’s talent and dedication have earned her numerous accolades and widespread recognition.

In 2020, Abraham clinched the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV series for her captivating performance in the film Elevator Baby. This remarkable achievement not only showcased her acting prowess but also highlighted her ability to bring characters to life on screen. In a heartwarming gesture, she dedicated the award to her husband and son, emphasizing the importance of family support in her journey to success.

Despite her win, Abraham’s talent extends across various genres, as evidenced by her nominations in other categories at the AMVCAs. In the same year, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) for her roles in Bling Lagosians and Kasanova. Although she did not secure the award, her nomination showcased her versatility and ability to excel in diverse roles. Multi-talented star, Funke Akindele emerged victorious in this category, further emphasizing the fierce competition within the industry.

Despite facing setbacks, such as losing out on the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Tatu in 2018, Abraham’s resilience and determination remain unwavering as her movie, Ijakumo clinched three different awards in AMVCA 2023 nominations. She continues to push boundaries and challenge herself, setting new standards of excellence with each project she undertakes.

Bimbo Ademoye (1 win)

Bimbo Ademoye, a fast rising star in the Nigerian film industry, has solidified her position as one of Nollywood’s brightest talents with her win at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023. The award, bestowed upon her in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her role in the hit series Selina, marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

In Selina, Ademoye dazzled audiences with her impeccable comedic timing and finesse in portraying her character, leaving viewers in stitches with her exceptional performance. Her ability to effortlessly bring her character to life and infuse humor into every scene earned her well-deserved recognition at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Competing against an impressive lineup of nominees, including seasoned actors and industry veterans, Ademoye’s standout portrayal in Selina captured the hearts of both critics and audiences alike. Despite stiff competition from renowned names such as Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson, Ademoye’s talent and charisma shone through, ultimately securing her victory in the fiercely contested category.

Furthermore, Ademoye’s nomination for Best Actress in a Movie/Drama series for her exceptional role in Anikulapo in the same year further highlights her versatility as an actress. Although she did not clinch the award in this category, her nomination alongside industry heavyweights speaks volumes about her rising prominence and influence in Nollywood.

Prior to her AMVCA win, Ademoye earned a remarkable nomination in the Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV series) category in 2018 for her role in Backup Wife and in 2020 for the same category for her expectional performance in Looking For Baami but lost both.

She received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2022 film Breaded Life, earning her a nomination for Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series). While she faced stiff competition from established names like Funke Akindele, her nomination showcased her growing reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian film industry.

Adesua Etomi (1 win)

Adesua Etomi Wellington, acclaimed as one of Nigeria’s most versatile actresses, achieved a significant milestone in her career by clinching her first Best Actress award at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The renowned awards ceremony, widely regarded as Africa’s most important film accolades, honored Etomi for her stellar performance in the 2016 film Falling, amidst fierce competition from industry peers.

In a lavish ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, Etomi emerged victorious over esteemed nominees such as Genevieve Nnaji, Mary Lazarus, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Belinda Effah, and Fulu Mugovhani. Her portrayal of the character Muna, a strong and devoted wife in the film, captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her accolades for her depth of emotion and authenticity on screen.

Despite facing stiff competition in subsequent years, Etomi continued to showcase her talent and versatility through notable performances. In 2017, she received a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for her remarkable role in The Arbitration. Although she did not clinch the award, her nomination showcased her status as a respected figure in the industry.

In 2018, Etomi garnered another nomination, this time for Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series), for her exceptional portrayal in 10 Days in Sun City. Despite her outstanding performance, the award eluded her grasp, yet her nomination served as evidence of her consistent ability to captivate audiences across genres.

Adesua Etomi’s triumph at the AMVCA not only catapulted her to the forefront of Nigeria’s film industry but also solidified her reputation as a formidable talent on the African cinematic landscape. With her innate ability to breathe life into characters and convey raw emotion on screen, Etomi continues to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, paving the way for a promising and illustrious career in the realm of acting.

Kehinde Bankole (1 win)

Kehinde Bankole, a distinguished actress in the Nigerian film industry, claimed the coveted Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her exceptional performance in the acclaimed film October 1.

Bankole’s portrayal of the character Tawa in October 1 resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim and recognition for her outstanding talent and dedication to her craft. Her ability to breathe life into her character with authenticity and nuance showcased her remarkable range as an actress, solidifying her status as one of Nollywood’s brightest stars.

In addition to the prestigious accolade, Bankole was also presented with a cheque of N1 million courtesy of Amstel Malta, further cementing her achievement and contribution to the Nigerian film industry.

Despite her subsequent nominations in subsequent years, including a nod for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for her role in “8 Bars & A Clef” in 2017, Bankole’s standout performance at the 2015 AMVCA remains a defining moment in her career. While she did not clinch the award in subsequent years, her nominations showcased her consistent ability to deliver compelling performances across various genres and projects.

In 2022, Bankole received another nomination for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for her remarkable role in Dear Affy. Although she faced stiff competition, ultimately losing the award to Osas Ighodaro, her nomination served as evidence of her enduring talent and continued impact within the industry.

As Kehinde Bankole continues to captivate audiences with her captivating performances and cement her legacy as a formidable talent in Nollywood, her triumph at the 2015 AMVCA stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and her invaluable contribution to the Nigerian cinematic landscape.

Omotola Jalada-Ekeinde (1 win)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde added another feather to her cap by securing her inaugural Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in the esteemed category of Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series at the 2018 edition of the prestigious event. Jalade-Ekeinde’s triumph came as a result of her compelling portrayal in the movie Alter Ego, where she captivated audiences with her riveting performance in the lead role.