The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice chairman, APC Presidential Campaign Council for South-East, Barr. Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, were among the prominent Nigerians honoured with traditional titles at 10th Anniversary and 2022 Nollywood New Yam Festival and Awards.

Tinubu was honoured with the traditional title of ‘Okaa Omee’ while Barr. Mrs Ohanenye, who is a former APC presidential aspirant, was honoured with the traditional title of ‘Nwanyi Ka Ibe Ya’ for her people-oriented empowerment initiatives and consistent support to the movie industry in Nigeria.

The president, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, declared that Nollywood stands with Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye and the APC presidential candidate and will continue to identify with her as a result of her support to the movie industry.