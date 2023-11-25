The NOPRIN Foundation, has condemned the violent disagreement between the Police and the Military on Tuesday, the 21st of November, 2023 at the headquarters of the Adamawa State Police Command, Yola, resulting in a breakdown of law and order and death of a Police Inspector.

NOPRIN in a statement by its Programme Officer, Precious Osinaku said, such incidents undermine the foundations of a stable society and erode public trust in security institutions.

The foundation demanded a thorough investigation to determine the root causes of the confrontation, saying those responsible for the satanic act should be held responsible for their actions.

Osinaku said,”We call on both the police and military authorities to collaborate transparently in resolving this matter and preventing any recurrence.

“The safety and well-being of citizens must always be a top priority. In times like these, unity and cooperation among law enforcement agencies are crucial for the overall well- being of the community.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and find lasting solutions to prevent such incidents in future.”