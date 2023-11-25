Soft Alliance, a provider of cutting-edge IT solutions has concluded a three-day intensive training programme designed to enrich skills and knowledge of key users from the Management Information Centre (MIC) and the Ministry of Finance, Oyo State.

The company said in a statement that the primary goal of this comprehensive training was to empower participants with the expertise required to leverage the upgraded version of SoftSUITE effectively in their daily activities.

Director of Debt Management, representing the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Finance, Mrs Adenike Fashina expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Soft Alliance for their unwavering commitment to upgrading SoftSUITE and for conducting the training for these essential stakeholders and noted that the upgraded version has effectively tackled the majority of the challenges that had been encountered in the previous iteration.

‘‘Feedback from participants highlighted their satisfaction with the training’s hands-on approach and the upgraded SoftSUITE’s ability to resolve existing challenges experienced with version 1. The positive response underscores the significant impact of this training program on the daily activities of MIC and the Ministry of Finance. This intensive training initiative showcases Soft Alliance’s dedication to continuous improvement and its mission to provide invaluable solutions and support to its esteemed clients. The company remains committed to delivering innovative software solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity across various sectors,’’ the statement said.