The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central Forum, has called for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, following the party’s defeat in last weekend’s governorship election in Osun State, by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital on behalf of members of the Forum, its chairman, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said since the emergence of Adamu as the APC national chairman, the party has been going through rapid setbacks ranging from defection of members to losing Osun State governorship seat, where the governor is an incumbent for that matter.

He added that Adamu is already failing the party and that if he continues to remain as the party’s national leader, they will suffer great loss in the 2023 general election.

He pointed out that Adamu, prior to the election, vowed to deliver Osun State for the party and the party members were hopeful, only to suffer defeat.

According to him, Adamu’s arrogant posture and his non-tolerance of suggestion and advice has made many members of the party to be disenchanted with the party and have lost faith in APC as well.

He called on the party leaders to urge Adamu to resign or call him to order and task him to deliver on his mandate so that the party will not suffer defeat in 2023 because the election will be fierce from the national to state and local government levels, including that of the legislative arm.

Zazzaga further said from the way the PDP was restrategising and the recent threat from the Labour Party, particularly at the national level, if the APC is not careful and urgently restategise, the ruling party will be surprised in 2023.

He said they have a credible information that between now and 2023, many APC leaders and members alike would be leaving the party to other parties, and such defections would greatly affect their chances in the elections.

He called for urgent constitution of a reconciliatory committee to pacify aggrieved members from the fallout of the primary elections across the states, so that they will remain in the party and work for its victory.

The APC forum chairman also called on the party to also set up a committee to brainstorm on the anger the APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket is generating in many quarters and find a way to resolve the issue amicably because it is a very dicey, sensitive and delicate issue.

Zazzaga, however, urged the party members and supporters to remain calm despite the Osun election outcome, saying that the party will endeavour to recover and put the Osun issue quickly behind it so that it does not affect their readiness for 2023.