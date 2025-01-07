The 2025 budget of N2.4 trillion for regional commissions has sparked outrage over the exclusion of the North-Central geopolitical zone.

The budget, which made significant allocations for other regions reportedly left out the North-Central, fueling calls for more inclusion and equity.

The budget proposal saw N585.9 billion allocated for the North West Development Commission, N498.4 billion for the South West Development Commission, N341.2 billion for South East Development Commission and N291billion for the North East Development Commission.

However, no provision was made for the North-Central region, thereby raising concerns about fairness and political representation.

Reacting to the development, the North-Central People’s Forum, through its Secretary-General, Mr. Khaleel Bolaji expressed frustration with the exclusion.

Bolaji who highlighted the region’s long history of marginalisation, said it was not expected that allocations would be made to regions without final presidential approval of their commissions, which he believes should have been the case for the South-West and North-Central.

He called for the North-Central’s inclusion in the budget while emphasizing the need for equitable development across all regions.

He said, the region with its six states and the Federal Capital Territory, has long been seen as a critical player in maintaining the unity of the country, with its diverse ethnic groups and strategic location at the heart of the nation.

Similarly, the spokesmen of the region, Mr. Sule-Dikcson Audu said the North-Central has faced numerous challenges, including insecurity, environmental crises, and economic setbacks.

Noting that the exclusion could have been an oversight, Audu advocated for the inclusion of the region in the budget to ensure fair treatment in national development.

He explained that the North-Central Development Commission would complement the efforts of the state and federal governments, especially in addressing regional development challenges.

With the budget still under review, there is an opportunity for the National Assembly to make amendments and make provisions for the North-Central Development Commission.