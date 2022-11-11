Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths from the North Central zone has urged their party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the five governors led by Nyesom Wike to reach a truce in the interest of the party.

They also commended the founder of the Political and Mobilisation group, ‘The Atiku Solution’, Engineer Abdullahi Isah Jankara over his stand on Atiku’s presidential ambition.

The group, in a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Mustapha Sani, expressed displeasure over the manner the governors were going about their campaign, especially during the critical campaign periods.

Sani urged “party leaders and stakeholders to find a meeting point to resolve the matters and move on straight for the campaigns.”

Commending Jankara, the group said he displayed selflessness and pragmatism in promoting the PDP presidential flag bearer and his running mate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the youths, the Niger State based politician was singled out for commendation considering the manner in which he has deployed resources and time to campaign for Atiku across the North Central states.

“This type of gestures and strategy is what we expect from all party members across Nigeria that want electoral victory.” The group emphasised.

The group said the need to embark on individual mobilisation drives for party candidates across the 36 states of the federation is key to electoral victory.

It said gone are the days where only candidates fund campaigns.

“Electoral victory is a product of hard work , grassroots mobilisation and politician strategy and these are the main ingredients that help any serious party to emerge victorious during the 2023 general election.

“It is against this background that it’s worthy of note to acknowledge the personal efforts of one of our grassroots mobilisers, who is also the founder of ‘The Atiku Solution’ group as a way of encouragement.

It maintained that “We are glad to hear that he has spent personal money to produce branded Atiku/Okowa campaign materials such as: t-shirts, caps and stickers and distribute them across the North-Central states.

“We equally acknowledged the untiring efforts deployed to convince Nigerians to vote Atiku/Okowa in the North-Central states and other geo-political zones.

“This feat should be a big challenge to party members and leaders who desire that PDP as the main opposition party wins the general elections and return to power as a ruling party again.”