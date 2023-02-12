Youth groups in the North East yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the election holding in less than 14 days.

The youth groups made the resolution yesterday in Gombe State after they x-rayed the candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

The meeting was organised by the national youth leader of the party, Prince Suleiman Muhammad, who also doubles as the director of the PDP youth campaign council and his deputy, Timothy Osadolo.

A statement from his media office added that the town-hall meeting turned into a harvest of endorsements for the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

Coordinator of NANS, Zone E, which comprises the six states of the North East, Comrade Alhassan Adamu, decried the neglect of Nigerian students at home due to ASUU strike for over seven months.

He added that students have resolved to punish the APC by voting them out and voting in the PDP whose candidate has deep-proven knowledge of education administration.

Also, Comrade Zakari Hashim of the Nigerian Youth Union, moved a motion for members of the union in the North East to adopt the PDP candidates starting with the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The National Youth Council and other groups then followed suit.

Speaking after the endorsements, Prince Suleiman Muhammad asked the youths to vote for a man who believes in their welfare and faith in their abilities to make Nigeria great again.

Saluting the endorsements, Timothy Osadolo, said Nigeria cannot afford a trial-and-error president who will learn on the job, or will be treating himself on the job instead of healing the nation.