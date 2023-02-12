Clear indications of victory are tilting in the direction of former vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

History seems set to repeat itself with the opposition candidate taking over power from the ruling party, except that this time around the incumbent is not contesting.

Many thanks to president Muhamadu Buhari who has shown strong desire and determination to leave a sound legacy of a sound electoral foundation needed for good and viable governance. Against all odds, the president has vowed to do what was done under former president Goodluck Jonathan by creating and allowing a level playing field.

With few weeks to the Presidential and national assembly elections, alot of signals are favouring the former VEePee.

Apart from the entire north mobilising support for him, former northern members of the house of representatives across political parties are also doing the same in earnest towards the election of the former Vice President.

Initially it was the former PDP reps forum who have been meeting quarterly to woo support for the party’s candidate, but more of the former lawmakers from other political parties have joined in the movement to work for Atiku saying he is more experienced in political leadership, human relations and socially more accessible than other Presidential candidates.

A Few days ago in Abuja, a large number of the ex lawmakers, both Christians and muslims from across the north central, north east and north west gathered to finetune strategies towards a victorious election for the former VeePee.

This is not surprising going by the style of politics of the Wazirin Adamawa who relates and respects everyone on the basis of fairness and equity.

Strategic and key political players are not taking chances anymore over the leadership deficiency bedeviling the country which has created so many problems and crises, giving birth to escalating security, socio-economic and other concerns for the nation. Issues that are expected to be resolved through the instrumentality of democracy itself have gone out of control with elected political leaders behaving abnormal, and showing no signs of capacity and willingness to address them.

The national mood and psyche has been that of isolation, exclusivity, frustration ,depression and starring hopelessness, while those at the helm of affairs watch helplessly. It’s very obvious that the situation has overwhelmed the leadership of the country led by president Muhamadu Buhari under the watchful eye of the ruling APC. It is no longer news that things are not well with Nigeria, neither is it well with its people and systems. The increasing level of fear, poverty, division, backwardness, insecurity, lack, pain, anguish, hypertension and even death is unimaginable, yet the nation’s leadership has not shown any expected or commensurate concern nor pay commensurate attention to solving it.

It all starts with a strong desire to mobilize support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to win the 2023 presidential elections and carry on with the excellent spirit the PDP was and is known with. Overwhelming speeches and well calculated remarks of commitment and fervent determination to take back power dominated the air. It was a moment of history, review and optimistic postulation.

It was a gathering of eminent political actors that cut across almost all the nation’s constituencies by the former lawmakers of the green chambers, some of whom later became Senators. To boost the morale of such a determination, the former lawmakers also agreed to have an international summit on leadership as a way of reawakening active leadership thinking and generating new leadership ideas needed for contemporary democratic consolidation. The summit seeks to reunite all political players, encourage them about the goals of the party in government, draw comparison between what the party left in 2015 and the woes presently happening in the country under the APC. It was an excellent consensus agreed upon to re-energize the machinery of the party towards winning the 2023 general elections and for a new wave of governance expected to be driven by a PDP led presidency come next year under Atiku and Okowa.

The significance of such a gathering is better imagined than described. It is a fall out of patriotic concern for the nation and the sheer willingness to put heads together to change the course of governance for the better. As politicians committed to the nation, it is not palatable to be watching the diminishing style of governance in the country under the current dispensation in which the strong legacies of the PDP has been depleted. The truth is that governance has been reduced to its lowest ebb. Having lost power in 2015 and 2019 to the APC, the ruling power has not done anything close to what was achieved by the PDP between 1999 and 2015, hence the fervent desire to reinvent previous successes and prosperity for Nigeria. Kudos to the former lawmakers.

As the gathering gathers momentum, all former legislators, especially those of the green chambers, are expected to join in working out a way forward for the good governance of this nation. Out of experience, these legislators have so much to contribute to adding value to the leadership process having also learned from previous inadequacies and limitations. The goal here is to save the country from imminent collapse. If for close to the end of an eight year tenure and nothing new has been put on ground by the APC, and the good legacies of the past are being depleted , then it is a serious matter of worry to any politician who feels the pulse of the nation.

As a former Vice President of the country, Atiku has a lot to offer to the nation from where their productive and very resourceful tenure ended. Together with his boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a lot was achieved between 1999 and 2007 and continued under the late Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory and Goodluck Jonathan. Their legacies are still very much the pride of the nation. Even those from the ruling party have testified to this.