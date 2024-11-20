North Korean government has deployed around 10,900 of its troops to join forces with Russia’s airborne unit and marines, with some already participating in battles in the Ukraine war.

A South Korean lawmaker disclosed this on Wednesday citing the country’s spy agency.

North Korea has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, parliament intelligence committee member, Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her visit to Moscow this month was unusual in terms of protocol.

The meeting likely went beyond exchanging greetings to cover more significant issues including a possible visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, another parliament intelligence committee member Park Sun-won said, citing NIS.

The lawmaker disclosed that the spy agency was trying to determine the exact number of North Korean troop casualties and whether any had surrendered amid conflicting information.