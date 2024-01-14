In a move that raises tensions in the region, North Korea launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, according to Seoul’s military. The missile, detected by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, was reportedly fired from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around 14:55 (0555 GMT). The missile travelled approximately 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), and authorities in Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo are currently analysing its specifications.

“We strongly condemn the latest missile launch by North Korea as it is a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean peninsula,” stated Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This development follows North Korea’s recent live-fire exercises near its maritime border with South Korea. The exercises led to counter-exercises and evacuation orders for some South Korean border islands. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, earlier in the week, referred to Seoul as his “principal enemy” and stressed the country’s hostile stance toward South Korea.

Analysts have noted the significance of the timing of this missile launch, occurring after the heightened warlike rhetoric from North Korea and just before the scheduled visit of Pyongyang’s foreign minister to Russia.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University, expressed concern about Pyongyang’s show of force, stating, “Pyongyang’s show of force should be of concern beyond Seoul, as its military cooperation with Moscow adds to the violence in Ukraine, and because it may be more willing to challenge the US and its allies while global attention is fixed on the Middle East.”

North Korea’s actions add strain to an already tense situation in the region, with relations between the two Koreas at their lowest point in decades. The international community, including the United Nations Security Council, has repeatedly called on North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The ongoing developments raise concerns about the potential for increased instability and challenges to regional peace.