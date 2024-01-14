What are influencers?

Influencers are social media users who have a significant number of followers and use their platform to market various goods and services based on brand partnerships. An influencer’s followers may trust them for fashion or lifestyle advice based on the content they create.

This means that when an influencer wears or endorses a product on their social media page, their followers may want to purchase and use the same product.

What do influencers do?

Influencers may handle a variety of tasks related to creating personal and promotional social media content for their followers. Some of their job duties typically include:

* Filming and photographing images and videos to use for social media posts

* Researching brands and their products to create promotional content

* Writing captions for the content they post to connect with their followers

Types of influencers

Here are different types of influencers with whom companies partner:

Industry leaders

Industry leaders are experts in their field due to their experience and knowledge, which in turn results in respect.

Content creators

Content creators are popular online personalities who produce content, such as bloggers, vloggers, graphic artists and podcasters.

Micro-influencers

A micro-influencer is someone who has a small but targeted following on social media but is not required to be an expert in their niche. This type of influencer is typically a person demonstrating their passion or hobbies on social media.

How to become an influencer

To become an influencer, follow these steps:

Pick a niche

A niche is a subset of people who all have an interest in one thing.

Choose the type of influencer you want to be

As an aspiring influencer, you are more likely to become a content creator or micro-influencer.

Start developing your audience

The most important metric for any influencer is the number of followers you have online. The more people your social media channels reach, the more influence you have.

Find clients

Clients are the people who pay you for your influence. One way to find clients is by simply posting somewhere online—such as your website or social media channels—that you’re open for sponsorships.

How much do influencers make?

The national average salary for an influencer is $52,035 per year. This may depend on the size of the influencer’s presence, how many brands they partner with and the success of their sponsored or advertised content. Influencers may be able to earn more if they grow their following or collaborate with a popular brand.

By Jennifer Herrity

Culled From: https://www.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/what-are-influencers