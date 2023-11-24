The North-West Youths Rebirth Initiatives has urged youths in the region to shun overtures from terrorists and bandits.

It called on youths in the region to reject overtures by the terrorists to join them, saying it will end on bad note as troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will subdue them.

The President of the Youth group, Aliyu Hassan, who signed a press release, lamented that the activities of the terrorists have affected economic growth in the region.

“We advise youths in the North-West to shun overtures from terrorists and bandits. Be aware that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Gwabin Musa, will surely get you. Be warned,” he stated.

He welcomed the recent rescue of 30 persons abducted by terrorists in Sokoto State, urging troops to go all out against terrorists and bandits in the region.

Recall the abductees were freed during a clearance operation conducted by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

The operation, which led to the rescue of the 30 kidnapped persons, took place at Buani Forest in Alya Fulani village of Tangaza local government of Sokoto State.

The group commended the AFN for eliminating 99 terrorists and destroyed a large number of terrorist infrastructure in the last one week in its operations.

