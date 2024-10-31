The League of Northern Democrats (LND) is firmly behind the Northern governors’ opposition to the recent tax bills submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The league, led by former Kano State governor Ibrahim Shekarau, urged Northern legislators to reject the bills. It added that the proposed tax regime would stifle growth and erode the livelihoods of hardworking people in the North.

It said the bills, particularly the proposed sharing formula for Value Added Tax (VAT), represent a deep-seated threat to the collective interests of the people of Northern Nigeria and lack any rational or equitable justification.

Rising from a meeting in Kaduna State on Tuesday, the 19 state governors in the Northern region opposed the recent Tax Reform Bill the Federal Government submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

The governors, at the meeting attended by northern traditional rulers, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other vital stakeholders, rejected the proposed shift to a Derivation-based Model for Value Added Tax distribution, noting it would be at the disadvantage of the northern states and other less industrial regions.

The governors also urged lawmakers to reject the bill. In early October, President Tinubu sent four fiscal bills to the National Assembly for consideration: the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Supporting the position of the northern governors, LND, in a statement by its spokesman, Dr Ladan Salihu, said the proposed Tax Bills are an attempt to undermine the region’s economic foundation.

“This approach disregards the disparities in development needs, economic structures and revenue-generating capacities among Nigeria’s diverse regions.

“It is evident that these bills if passed into law, would aggravate inequality, stifle growth and erode the livelihoods of the hardworking people of the North.

“We now call on all Northern legislators to stand up and reject these bills. This is a critical moment, and the LND believes that our leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have the mandate and the moral duty to protect Northern interests.

“We commend our Governors for their courage and clarity in addressing these issues and assure them, as well as our legislators, that they have the unwavering support of the North.”

LND said it remained steadfast in advocating for a fair and just policy framework that aligns with the people’s aspirations and welfare.

“We urge our representatives to act decisively and reject these bills, which would lead to more significant division and economic disparity.

“Let us stand united in pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable future for Northern Nigeria and our great nation,” the statement added.