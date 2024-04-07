Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said they are deeply troubled by the recent removal of Rev Yakubu Pam from his position as executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

NEF said the sudden nature of the decision has raised serious concerns within the Northern Christian and Muslim communities.

A statement by the director of publicity and advocacy/spokesperson of the forum, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said Rev Pam has diligently served as executive secretary of the commission for the past three years but was removed from his position without following due process.

“NEF is particularly alarmed by the lack of transparency and accountability in this decision as Reverend Pam was not allowed to complete his tenure.

“The manner in which Reverend Pam was treated by his replacement is also troubling. Reports suggest that his belongings were thrown out of the office, causing him humiliation and disrespect.

“NEF condemns this behaviour and demands that Reverend Pam be treated with the dignity and respect he deserves.

“NEF questions the decision to appoint someone from Lagos to replace Reverend Pam, the only top position given to the Northern Christian community. This raises concerns about the representation of Northern Christians in key leadership positions within the government,” the forum stated.

NEF called for a review of the decision to remove Reverend Pam and advocated for his reinstatement to complete his statutory four-year tenure.

The forum also demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his removal to

ensure transparency and accountability in NCPC leadership.

NEF further urges the Federal Government to prioritize the appointment of qualified individuals from the Northern Christian community, stressing that it is crucial that fair and just processes are followed in all government appointments, to promote unity and equity among all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.

NEF reiterated its commitment to fostering unity and equality among all Nigerians, adding that it is imperative that the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of their background, are safeguarded and respected.

The Forum will continue to advocate for fairness and justice in all aspects of governance, to ensure a more inclusive and harmonious society, the statement added.