The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the first civilian governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Bukar died on Sunday in Saudi Arabia at the age of 73 due to an illness and was buried there after his funeral prayer, led by the Saudi Arabian imams.

Inuwa, in a statement issued by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, on Monday, on behalf of the 19 Northern governors, extends his heartfelt condolences to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the government and people of Yobe State, as well as the family and associates of the late politician.

He said the news of the demise of Bukar came as a profound shock and a great loss to the entire Northern region and Nigeria at large.

“His legacy of service and contributions will endure in the hearts of not only the people of Yobe State but Nigerians as a whole,” he said.

Governor Inuwa described the late governor as a visionary and exemplary leader who gave priority to the welfare of his people and laid a solid foundation for the development of Yobe State.

“As the first civilian Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Ibrahim brought to bear his wealth of experience in laying the foundation for the development of the state and distinguished himself as a man of vision and peace; who was well known for promoting unity and harmony.”

“We share in the grief of his family and associates, as well as the government and people of Yobe State during this difficult time. May Allah in His infinite mercy forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus,” the NSGF Chairman prayed.