National coordinator/convener, Northern Region Support Tinubu/Kashim, Hon. Dahiru Hammandikko, has asked Nigerians to be patient and have faith in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Hammandikko, in a statement, said “We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there’s a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.”

“We must keep faith in this administration, because hope is important, and it can make the present moment less difficult to bear, and if we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship of today.”

He pleaded with Nigerians to learn from the past, pray for today, and have more faith in the future, under the renewed hope agenda.

“In every hardship you go through today prepares you for a better and glorious tomorrow, so never stop believing tomorrow will be better than today,” he added.