Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has met with actors, musicians, and social media influencers to carve a role for them in the fight against insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

The meeting, which took place in Kano yesterday, is one among the several meetings organised by the CNG with the various stakeholders including the northern state governors, traditional rulers, security agencies, and religious leaders, among others.

The event’s host, and also the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the CNG, Dr. Nastura Ashir, reiterated the importance of entertainers and media influencers saying that they have a very important role to play in the fight against insecurity in the north.

“We have addressed all stakeholders in that, including traditional rulers, governors, and security agents, and I insist that the entertainment industry has a major role to play.

“We appreciate the fact that there are kinetic and non-kinetic ways to resolve problems. The kinetic means only involves 30 percent of the effort, while the non-kinetic takes over 70 percent.

“This is the reason why the entertainers have a major role to play in this battle. The social media influencers, for example, have a very wide reach out to the public,” he stated.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, a former director general of the Department of State Services (DSS), further explained the need to take this measure in dealing with the challenges being posed by insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

“We are going to have a synergy of all critical stakeholders in fighting insecurity and the entertainment industry must be grossly involved.

“They will also be useful in addressing the problems of drug abuse and thuggery as well,” he explained.

In his keynote address, Salisu Yakasai, a former secretary-general of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said that insecurity has been used to underdevelop the north, which is affecting it socially and economically.