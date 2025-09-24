The Northern Nigeria Minorities Group (NNMG) has lambasted former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is plotting to extend his tenure beyond the constitutionally-mandated eight years.

A statement by the convener of the group and Kakaki Bassa-Nge, Chief Jacob Edi, described El-Rufai’s remarks as “reckless, malicious, and a direct affront to democracy.”

The former Kaduna State governor had recently claimed that President Tinubu would attempt to extend his tenure like Paul Biya of Cameroon, who has spent decades in office.

El-Rufai stated this while hosting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at his residence, who visited to commiserate with him over last month’s attack during the inauguration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna.

Reacting however, the northern minorities said “It is our well-considered view that the former governor—now effectively one of Nigeria’s content creators—is speaking out of malice, bitterness, frustration, and desperation,” the statement read.

The group criticized El-Rufai’s political history, accusing him of a consistent pattern of betrayal and opportunism.

It questioned his motives and credibility, suggesting that his recent outburst stemmed from personal disappointment over not being included in President Tinubu’s ministerial cabinet.

“If El-Rufai had been appointed into the president’s team, would he still be making these wild allegations? Everyone knows the answer,” the statement read.

They described his claims as “nothing more than sour grapes” from someone who feels politically irrelevant.

According to the NNMG, El-Rufai has a long-standing habit of sowing political discord for personal gain.

“He thrives on heating up the polity with lies when his personal ambitions are not served,” the group stated.

They further accused him of deliberately attempting to stir unrest and panic in the country by misrepresenting the intentions of the current administration.

Emphasizing that the Nigerian Constitution is unambiguous about the presidential tenure limit, the group stressed that no amount of propaganda can override the rule of law.

“The 1999 Constitution is crystal clear. No amount of El-Rufai’s fear-mongering can alter that reality,” the statement added.

They labelled the former governor’s allegations as “dangerous, destabilizing, and a threat to national unity.”

The group concluded its statement with a three-point declaration: “El-Rufai should retract his comments and tender a public apology for attempting to mislead the public and incite political tension.

“Nigerians must treat his statements with contempt, seeing them as the outbursts of a rejected politician.

“Security agencies should place individuals like El-Rufai under close watch, warning that such comments could spark unnecessary national tension.

“The minorities of Northern Nigeria will resist any attempt—whether by tenure elongation or by bitter politicians sowing confusion—to derail our democracy,” the statement read.

The group urged Nigerians to remain focused on building a stable and united country, free from political blackmail and distractions driven by personal vendettas.