Northern Youths Hail Adedeji’s Appointment As Special Adviser

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Adelabu Zacch Adedeji, as special adviser on revenue and said it is a well-deserved appointment.

CNG, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Zacch Adedeji is a renowned champion of youth causes and bridge builder with vast network of friends across the North and Southeastern Nigeria, adding that it is another significant pointer to President Tinubu’s passionate belief in the organic links between generations.

He said: “President Tinubu’s meticulous selection of those who would carry his vision forward is amply displayed in the choice of Zacch who in 2011, at the age of 33, was appointed as the commissioner for finance by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, becoming the youngest person ever to hold such a position in Oyo State.

“The fact that Adedeji is also a certified accountant, corporate tax, and public finance development expert whose expertise extends across different sectors, will enable him to provide valuable insights and guidance to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is also noteworthy that Adedeji, one of the youngest chartered accountants in the country’s history, had attained a managerial position through his diligent work with the American multinational company Procter and Gamble (P&G).