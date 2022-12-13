Norway has mildly protested to microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, over its description of the Scandinavian country as a Nigerian government organisation.

On Norway’s verified Twitter handle, @NorwayMFA, the country was described as a Nigerian government organisation, while the country’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, were both described as Nigerian government officials on their respective verified Twitter accounts.

But, Norway through its verified account has asked for corrections of the mistakes.

The country wrote: “Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉

“P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴