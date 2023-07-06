NOTAP Charges Stakeholders On Commercialisation Of Research Results

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has charged Intellectual Property (IP) stakeholders to ensure the commercialisation of their Patents in order to exploit the financial benefits.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesman of NOTAP, Raymond Ogbu, stressing that this called was made during a Patentees Forum held in Jos, Plateau State for the North Central with the theme “After Patent, What Next?”.

Speaking at the Patentees Forum, the director general of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, represented by the director Technology Acquisition and Research Coordination, Mrs. Caroline Anie-Osuagwu said that the Office decided to organise the programme in all the six geo-political zones of the country to ensure that inventors and innovators who own patents exploit their financial benefits through commercialisation.

The NOTAP boss said that Patents that cannot metamorphose into tangible products and services are not worth keeping as they are liabilities to the owners. He added that researchers with patented inventions can licence their invention for royalty purposes or sell them outrightly to venture capitalists if they cannot commercialize .

Dr. Ibrahim stated that over the years, the nation had depended on consumption of products from foreign research while Nigeria is blessed with an array of intellectuals.

Ibrahim added that inventions and innovations are products of research therefore Nigerian researchers should take up demand-driven research that will turn into goods and services for the benefit of the country.