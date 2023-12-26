The National Open University of Nigeria Alumni Association (NOUNAA) has elected new national officers to oversee the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The election, held in Abuja and witnessed by the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, involved delegate members of the alumni from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who voted for their preferred candidates.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, represented by Mr. Olademeji Tiamiyu, the head of Marketing in the Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, commended the peaceful conduct of the Alumni election. He urged the new executives to uphold the university’s values as exemplary ambassadors.

In his acceptance speech, the new president of NOUN Alumni, Ifeanyi Kingsley Obukwelu, pledged to validate the trust placed in him and the new officials.

He assured that they would strive to finalise ongoing alumni projects and initiate new ones aimed at positively impacting immediate communities and enhancing the university’s public image.

The newly inaugurated executives of NOUN Alumni include Mr. Ifeanyi Kingsley Obukwelu as the president, Yusuf Musa as the deputy president, and Dr. Alimi Abubakar Etsu as the secretary-general.

Others are Onipede Esther Oluwakemi as Treasurer; Dr. Hussaini Umar Ganduje as the vice president for North West; Abana Bulum Maina as the vice president for North East; Edward Louis Garba as the vice president for North Central; Donald Isaac Udoh as the vice president for South South; Sarah Sobowale as the vice president for South West, and Theophilus Anudike as the vice president for South East.

Additionally, Mr. Emovon Courage was inaugurated as the PRO; Chiadika Emmanuel Onyinye as the financial secretary; Auwal Muhammad as the organising secretary; Sa’adu Ibrahim Nock as the welfare officer; Ismail Kolawole as the assistant secretary-general, and Badmus Quadri Yinka as the legal adviser.