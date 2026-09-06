The Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, has been shot dead while returning from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The university’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladipo Ajayi, announced Marafa’s death in a statement on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

According to the university, Marafa was reportedly shot while returning from Gusau.

“The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Senate, Staff and Students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), regrets to announce the sudden and untimely passing of the University Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, which occurred today, Sunday, 6th September 2026,” Ajayi said.

He added, “According to information available to the university, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa was reportedly shot while returning from Gusau.”

Marafa was appointed Bursar of the university on September 17, 2022, and was serving a five-year tenure expected to end in September 2027.

Ajayi described him as a dedicated and committed administrator who served the university meritoriously and held various positions during his career.

He said Marafa’s death was a profound loss to the institution, describing him as “a distinguished colleague, dedicated administrator and valued member of the NOUN family.”

The university extended its condolences to Marafa’s immediate family, relatives, friends, colleagues and the entire NOUN community.

The registrar said details of the burial arrangements would be communicated by the family.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive Marafa’s shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give his family, friends, colleagues and the entire university community the strength to bear the painful loss.

More details later.