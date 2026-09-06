Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in a thrilling London derby on Sunday, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Chelsea stunned the hosts just two minutes into the match when M. Rogers finished off an assist from J. Hato to give the Blues an early advantage.

Arsenal were forced to withstand another moment of concern when R. Calafiori was involved in a VAR review in the 12th minute, but the decision did not alter the score.

The Gunners gradually grew into the contest and were rewarded for their pressure in the 25th minute when Kai Havertz converted a pass from Declan Rice to level the score at 1-1.

Neither side could find another breakthrough before the interval as the teams went into half-time level.

Arsenal, however, completed the turnaround five minutes after the restart. Martin Ødegaard put the Gunners ahead in the 50th minute, with C. Tzolis providing the assist.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser as the game entered its final stages, with Rogers and Tzolis among those involved in the action, but Arsenal held firm.

The visitors were unable to find a way through despite late pressure, while Arsenal saw out five minutes of added time to secure a 2-1 victory.

The result keeps Arsenal’s perfect record intact after four Premier League matches, while Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the campaign.