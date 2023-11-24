The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, on Wednesday, said the authority is proposing a policy and enforcement measures to reduce the number of agencies operating in the port to a maximum of four.

Under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, NPA expelled seven of the 14 agencies at the nation’s sea ports, in a bid to start the implementation of the new executive order to enhance the ease of doing business in sectors across the economy.

Reducing the number of agencies at the ports would help cut down red tape and increase timely delivery of cargo to importers’ warehouses, reducing cost and improving efficiency at the nation’s ports.

However, most of the expelled agencies have returned to the ports, thereby, slowing down ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

However, speaking at the just concluded Ministerial retreat of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, held in Lagos, the NPA boss stated that the authority will create the number of agencies in the port to four.

According to Bello-Koko, at the retreat, the authority highlighted the ambitious port modernisation programme to fully rehabilitate decaying port infrastructure at TinCan, Apapa, Rivers, Onne, and Delta Ports within the next four years.

“I highlighted to the Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, the priority projects we would embark on with timelines to enable us to compete with other ports in the region. Of great importance is our ambitious port modernization programme to fully rehabilitate decaying port infrastructure at TinCan, Apapa, Rivers, Onne, and Delta Ports within the next four years. This will enable us to improve our cargo handling equipment and reduce cargo turnaround time.

“To open up new vistas of opportunities, we also considered the possibilities of concluding new port developments in Badagry, Ibom, Ondo, and Bonny within the shortest possible time frame.”

“For us to achieve these, we also looked at some critical enablers for trade facilitation. Though some enablers are interdependent on other agencies of government, such as Customs, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Federal Ministry of Works, we need to build a strong collaboration between these agencies.

“To this effect, we are proposing a policy and enforcement measures to reduce the number of agencies operating in the port to a maximum of four.

“Broadly, we are strengthening blue governance and transforming port operations with the implementation of the National Single Window, Port Community System, International Cargo Tracking Note, and Vessel Tracking System, while also transforming the sustainability of blue economy investments.”