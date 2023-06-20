NPAN Congratulates NGE President, Anaba, Urges Professionalism

Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has congratulated the newly elected president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, on his election.

NPAN also emphasized the need for the guild to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in the journalism profession at all times.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, signed by its president, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, the association commended the outcome of the fiercely contested election.

Yusuf highlighted the implicit confidence displayed by the Guild members in its leadership to provide effective leadership and guidance during this critical period in the country.

Yusuf emphasized the significance of Anaba’s election, noting that it coincided with a time when Nigeria is seeking the support and collaboration of journalists to drive rapid socio-economic advancement and achieve a more egalitarian society.

He expressed confidence that Anaba is well-equipped to confront the challenges that lie ahead.