Northern Group Tasks Zamfara Governor On Insecurity

The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has lamented the worsening insecurity in Zamfara State, describing it as becoming uncontrollable.

While urging Governor Lawal Dare to address the problem, the network urged him to spend more time in the state to tackle the challenges of insecurity and less time outside.

In a press statement signed and issued to newsmen, Sulaiman Abbah, NEN’s secretary-general, said that despite the previous government’s efforts to curtail insecurity, the situation in the state is deteriorating. The northern youths are not impressed with the new governor’s attitude.

Abbah, in the statement, said that with a governor who does not appear interested in seeking answers to the challenges of insecurity to which the state is exposed, the people continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists, and sundry criminal groups that have recently deprived them of the right to live in peace and security.

“Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership in the state since the inception of the new government, and they grow more confident and acquire more competence in subverting the state and people’s security.

“The people of Zamfara have shed enough tears and blood in the last three weeks without an appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect them.