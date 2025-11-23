The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has elected the Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, as its new President, with the association urging the federal government to prioritise measures that will cushion the harsh impact of ongoing economic reforms.

The chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, was also elected as an ex-officio member — one of several new officers inaugurated at the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

In a statement jointly signed by Lady Alex-Ibru and the General Secretary, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, NPAN said the AGM deliberated extensively on the state of the nation, media responsibility, and the challenges confronting the newspaper industry.

The meeting opened with a solemn tribute to the late Dan Agbese, veteran journalist, co-founder of Newswatch magazine and a committed member of the association.

NPAN commended the government’s ongoing structural reforms but expressed deep concern that the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of foreign exchange windows had exposed citizens to severe economic hardship.

The association urged the government to intensify efforts to manage inflation, reduce the high cost of governance, and tackle corruption at all levels.

On tax reforms, NPAN acknowledged the benefits of broadening the tax net but advised stronger public enlightenment and insisted that new revenues must be transparently utilised to improve citizens’ welfare.

Expressing grave concern over rising insecurity, the association condemned the killings of senior military officers and the abduction of another group of schoolgirls.

NPAN called for a thorough investigation into the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and urged decisive government action to address economic hardship and stabilise security nationwide.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, NPAN warned of a shrinking democratic space and threats to Nigeria’s multi-party system.

It stressed the importance of free and fair elections, respect for the rule of law, and an independent judiciary.

The association also criticised inadequate regulation of online media platforms while reiterating its commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression.

Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru leads the new executive council, with the following elected officers: Deputy President: Mr. Frank Aigbogun (BusinessDay), Vice President: Mr. Fidelis Anosike (Daily Times), Treasurer: Ahmed I. Shekarau (Group CEO, Trust Media), Secretary: Mrs. Angela Emuwa (Chairman, PUNCH – retains position), Organising Secretary: Azu Ishiekwene (Editor-In-Chief, LEADERSHIP), Publicity Secretary: Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (GMD, Champion Newspapers – retains position).

Ex Officio Members: Mr. Ayodele Aminu (The Telegraph), Prince Dennis Sami (Pilot), and Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah (Chairman, LEADERSHIP).

Malam Kabiru Yusuf, chairman of Media Trust, who completed his second term as NPAN President, was commended for exemplary leadership and now joins the association’s Board of Trustees.

NPAN is a leading media organisation representing newspaper publishers across Nigeria, dedicated to promoting press freedom, journalistic excellence, and national development.