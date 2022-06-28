National Population Commission (NPC) has concluded arrangement for the deployment of hi-tech equipment for the conduct of population census scheduled to hold in July next year.

The federal commissioner, National Population Commission, Cross River State, Navy Captain Ogwa (rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Calabar while interacting with journalists about the trial census which kicks-off in July 2022.

The new technologies for the exercise include, Census PAD and CSPro to ensure that the trial census really serves as a formidable and good rehearsal towards a reliable 2023 population and housing census.

“The geospatial and infrastructure data as well as the enumeration from such shall be uploaded on the tablets. Also called Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) which are ultra-portable computers that can perform a variety of software programmes.

“Based on this, the data collection in the trial census will be by Computer Assisted Personnel Interviews (CAPI).

“To ensure that the Trial Census does not lose focus in view of predetermined objectives and processes, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) instrument have been developed to access the extent to which objectives are being met or not and whether the processes are adhered to or not.”

Ogwa stated that the training which is meant to equip personnel on the exercise will run for 12 days and designed to equip the field functionaries with required skills to deliver on the exercise.

The federal NPC commissioner maintained that about 110 persons consisting of facilitators, supervisors and enumerators drawn from communities within selected areas in the state have been trained for the exercise.